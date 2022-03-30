Nigerian singer Timaya recently took to social media to threaten to beat up talent manager, Ubi Franklin

Timaya claimed that he did so in January and vowed to do so again, a claim that Ubi denied on social media

According to Ubi, Timaya was actually saved from his hands by senior men who helped him beg, he also shared details of their fight

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, has expressed his animosity towards talent manager, Ubi Franklin, on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the dancehall singer claimed to have beaten up Ubi in January and vowed to do so again. Not stopping there, Timaya called Ubi the nanny of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

See Timaya's Twitter post below:

Ubi reacts to Timaya’s claim

In reaction to Timaya’s threat to beat him up and claim that he did so earlier in 2021, Ubi labelled the claim as false and noted that the singer was actually rescued from his hands.

Not stopping there, Ubi added that Timaya even later called him to beg. He wrote:

“ You wey them save for my hand. Make I mention names of people wey save you?

"Everybody know your way so, not today, my focus na on another person no be you. Everyone knows you called me to beg o.”

See Ubi’s post regarding Timaya’s claim below:

Ubi also reacted to fans' claims that he cannot possibly beat up Timaya. He noted that he will try to find the video of the physical altercation that happened between them. See below:

Ubi Franklin gives fans insight on beef with singer

Ubi also took to social media to explain that Timaya was upset because he called him out for allegedly hitting a woman with his car and zooming off.

According to the talent manager, he is not the kind of person to see something wrong and keep quiet.

See below:

See the post that caused the drama below:

Internet users react

A number of social media users had different things to say about Timaya’s threat to beat up Ubi and his reaction to it. Read some of their comments below:

Mcqueen_noneya:

“How did Ubi go from being a Respected Music Executive to this exactly.”

Nnenna_aldo:

“Timaya sounds toxic and abusive. Why not apologize for what you did? Low budget John cena.”

Kennedyexcel:

“Timaya be like cultist dey talk you dey talk abi you wan collect, Ubi run oo timaya na gangster.”

Ceemplybecca:

“Ubi just doesn’t know how to choose his battles!”

Benneth.alex:

“We've had enough of heartbreaking moments these past days.. Make this Two grown Cows no add at am abg.”

Miz_essa:

“Just imagine people fathers shame.”

Hmm.

Ubi Franklin slams Bovi for making jokes about his kids

The slapping incident between actor, Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars pushed Ubi Franklin to express his grievances with comedian, Bovi.

Ubi called out Bovi for using his kids to make jokes during the last headies and expressed that he is not cool with such jokes.

The business entrepreneur said he also has secrets about such comedians and will reveal them if they ever made such remarks.

