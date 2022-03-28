Popular entertainment entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, has used the Oscar awards 2022 slap incident to address an issue he had with comedian, Bovi

Ubi expressed that he is not comfortable with Bovi making a joke about his kids during the last headies

He also said such jokes will not be tolerated and vowed that he also have hiding secrets of the comedian if he ever repeats such on tv as he preached against violence

The slapping incident between actor, Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars has pushed Ubi Franklin to express his grievances with comedian, Bovi.

Ubi called out Bovi for using his kids to make jokes during the last headies and expressed that he is not cool with such jokes.

Ubi Franklin calls out Bovi. Credit: @ubifranklinofficial @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

The business entrepreneur said he also has secrets about such comedians and will open them if they ever made such remarks.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Comedy should not be used as a decoy to disrespect people on national tv. Bovi, you did this at the last year's Headies and I sent your friends and close alleys to warn you, do not to try it again.

I am struggling with stuff and trying to put myself together and you go on live tv to talk about my kids? Bovi until next time. Thank you."

Ubi further said he doesn't condone violence but sensitive things like that shouldn't be used as jokes on live tv.

He also declared his respect for comedians:

"I have so much respect for comedians, I worked as a PA to one (Julius Agwu) many years ago. But comedians need to know their limits, they have their own dirty past and present, also they have things they struggle with. Try and tone it down some jokes are very sensitive."

Read his full post below:

Nigerians react to Ubi's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Ubi's rant calling out comedian Bovi over his comments at the last headies.

Legit.ng captures some of the comments, read below:

Sharonofficial126:

"What if you do like will smith and bovi ends up beating you."

Heleneneoche:

"Make una stop Dey use people family catch cruise."

Theyoniplace_ng:

"Ubi drop receipts if he sure for you."

Shesisabella:

"Buh if them use another people own you go laugh oohh."

Airvrything.ng:

"You can make a joke without bringing family into it. There’s what is called constructive jokes."

Nigerians drag Ubi Franklin over photo of him carrying Davido's Ifeanyi

Legit.ng previously reported that Ubi Franklin shared a photo of him, Davido, and Ifeanyi on board a jet.

Ubi could be seen in the photo carrying Ifeanyi on his lap as Nigerians asked him if he had added the role of a nanny to his job description.

The talent manager responded to those dragging him over the photo as he said he was sure they wanted the job.

Source: Legit.ng