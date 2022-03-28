Nigerian media mogul, Linda Ikeji, has reacted to the news of Hollywood actor, Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock, on the Oscars stage

The media personality greatly condemned Will’s action and described it as being completely beneath the popular actor

Linda’s take on the trending topic raised a lot of interesting comments from Nigerians on social media

Popular Nigerian media personality, Linda Ikeji, has shared her take on the physical assault that took place on the Oscars 2022 stage.

In the early hours of March 28, 2022, reports and videos made the rounds of how Hollywood actor, Will Smith, slapped top comedian, Chris Rock, on stage at the Academy Awards.

The whole showdown caused a lot of buzz on social media and many people reacted to it including Linda Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji shows disappointment in Will Smith after actor slapped Chris Rock on Oscars stage. Photos: @officiallindaikeji

Taking to her Instagram story, the media mogul appeared to take sides with Chris Rock as she condemned Will Smith’s action.

According to Linda, Will’s action was uncalled for and beneath him.

In her words:

“Will Smith punching Chris Rock was uncalled for and completely beneath him.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Linda Ikeji’s post

Linda’s take on the trending topic raised a lot of comments from internet users. Read some of their reactions below:

Ada.obi_:

“You have no right to decide how someone should react or how someone should express their pain and anger ... When such happens to you , you can choose to react differently or how you want... But for now stop judging him... People should learn to stop judging people especially if you aren't in their situation... It is always easy to judge from afar.”

Daisybaby_1:

“Let it even be underground him ..... people react differently when it comes to matters that hit them personally........he might have overreacted but it was worth it . He will apologize later and Chris too has to apologise...we move.”

Ritanimeaku:

“NOBODY ASK YOU!!!”

Chiblue0202:

“Yes …. He should have done better ….. lesson also don’t joke with peoples health issues.”

Mz_teshi:

“Wahala for who no get husband to fight for am ,when another man try to talk down on you ... #willsmith na man you be biko.”

Ell_goddessa:

“U won’t find it cool koz u no get anybody to fight for you like that .”

Akushairquaters:

“Yeah… he’s been enduring. Could have just let this pass or warn Chris privately.”

Hmm.

