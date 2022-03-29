The Will Smith and Chris Rock drama may about to have an indirect impact on the comedy industry in Nigeria

This comes as popular talent manager Ubi Franklin in a statement, said he would give anyone who jokes about his children the Will Smith treatment

Following Ubi's statement, popular Nigerian comedian I Go Save in a video trolled the manager as he insisted that comedians would continue to use their crafts to speak against social vices in the country

The drama that took place a few days ago at the Oscar Awards between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, which saw the former slap the latter for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, could soon change the face of comedy in Nigeria.

This comes as some Nigerian celebrities, including popular talent manager Ubi Franklin, vowed to give anyone who jokes about him and his kids the Will Smith treatment.

I Go Save shades Ubi Franklin for calling out Bovi. Credit: @Igosave @Ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

Reacting to this, popular comedian I Go Save stressed that he is against sensitive jokes as he trolled Ubi, saying that comedians use their crafts to speak against social vices in the country.

I Go Save, in a video he shared via his social media page, however, insisted that anyone who gets a girl pregnant, abandons her, and does not pay child support must be used as content for jokes to prevent others from following a similar path.

See the post below:

Ubi Franklin has also reacted to the video as he said the issue is deeper than the comedian understands.

Ubi Franklin wrote:

"Brother call name na this is issue is deeper than you see it ❤️❤️."

See other reactions below:

leg0ria:

"Boss this one enter, Miguor."

skippo24:

"Correct guy no mind that Nani Ubi him want to smart."

pwetty.chacha:

"The problem is that Ubi Franklin cannot slap any of these comedians on stage. Naija Comedians wey dey do agbero as side hustle. Them go comot him teeth give am for hand."

Ubi Franklin slams Bovi for making joke about his kids

The slapping incident between actor, Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars pushed Ubi Franklin to express his grievances with comedian, Bovi.

Ubi called out Bovi for using his kids to make jokes during the last headies and expressed that he is not cool with such jokes.

The business entrepreneur said he also has secrets about such comedians and will open them if they ever made such remarks.

