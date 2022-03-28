The young singer whomWizkid promised to sponsor career and education, Ahmed had an encounter with some police officers

The young artiste went on Instagram live during the police harassment session to cry for help and asked the officer what his offence was

In the video, Ahmed was shouting that he is an artiste and he is coming from a recording studio, Nigerians have reacted differently to his encounter with the officers

The young boy who is associated with Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid after joining him on stage in 2017 has sparked massive reactions online.

The young singer went on Instagram live to narrate his ordeal during an encounter with some police officers who desired to whisk him away.

In the video, Ahmed was shouting:

"I'm an artiste, I'm coming back from the studio, I;m not following you anywhere, I didn't do anything."

The officers were heard in the background exchanging tough words with him as they attempted to take him away.

Nigerians react to Ahmed's harassment video

Social media users have reacted differently to Ahmed's video, some of them feel he might be chasing clout and lying about the police harassment.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, reactions, read below:

Official_ifeomanwaocha:

"Is it not the same person that says he want to die, may God save us from our mouth."

Qwin__tyler_:

"The guy don plan content already."

Kittyiremide:

"I no believe anything Wey this boy talk."

Solomon_eazi:

"He has chased too much clout. It’s even hard to believe like this."

Lad0ski:

"Dem catch you for where you dey smoke, you con dey shout say you be artiste."

Lascodeaminu:

"I just wished this boy had calm down, Wizkid would have trained him and turned him to a star wen he come of age."

Iam.sharonjay:

"Sing one song for them make them know say you be artiste."

Ahmed drops disturbing post, calls out Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that the young boy whom Wizkid promised to give N10 million worth of recording deal in 2017 stirred massive reactions online.

Ahmed hinted about committing suicide after claiming that the singer made him drop out of school as he stopped paying his fees.

He also apologised to Wizkid and promised to drop an apology track for the superstar, Nigerians reacted to his post.

