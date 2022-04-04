Justin Dean, the ex-husband to popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has threatened legal actions against her

The young man, in a video he shared, disclosed he was set up by Korra as she recorded his conversation to defame him

According to Justin, the Nigerian dancer is a millionaire, and he doesn't understand why she rented a one-bedroom apartment after their separation

There seems to be a new twist between Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi and her ex-husband Justin Dean, who has now threatened to sue her for recording his conversation.

This comes after a video showing Justin insulting the Nigerian dancer in the presence of their children went viral.

Justin Dean threatens to sue Korra Obidi. Credit: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

In the video, Justin was seen with Korra and her friend as he explained that whoever had custody of the child when the divorce was filed was supposed to retain custody until the other party goes before a judge. He noted that it was why he wanted to get a restraining order on Korra.

The man stressed he was set up and was seeking redress for defamation of character as he was criticised over the video on social media.

He also spoke about Korra's net worth as he said she is a millionaire and doesn't understand why she rented a one-bedroom apartment.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Justin's rant

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, Legit.ng captured some of them below:

gloria.bpalmeragoye:

"This guy na wa oooo. how can a man be like this."

lorinehillscosmetics_:

"From the both of them who Dey behave like bully now ???? Abeg make una go court make judge decide ‍♀️."

official_jennyc:

"I wonder how people live with such men that doesn't have self control.Everytime you are online saying one thing or the other. Remember no one is perfect. You are not perfect too."

mhizdeeh9:

"Like play , like play.. this guy don start his own Facebook business! Saw it coming ‍♀️."

evbusogieooo:

"E pain am say the babe fit stand without her."

coustumeshops:

"These man na mumu man Kora really went through hell he's not a good man clout chaser."

Korra Obidi shares new apartment

Korra Obidi was once again back in the news as she made a big move.

The popular dancer who is currently undergoing a messy public divorce with her estranged husband, Justin Dean, has finally moved out of their home.

Obidi who welcomed their second child barely a month ago, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her new apartment.

