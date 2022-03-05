The young boy whom Wizkid promised to give N10 million worth of recording deal in 2017 has stirred massive reactions online

Ahmed hinted about committing suicide after claiming that the singer made him drop out of school as he stopped paying his fees

He also apologised to Wizkid and promised to drop any apology track, Nigerians have reacted differently to his posts

A young singer that joined Wizkid during his show in Lagos 5 years ago has stirred yet another major talking point on social media.

The young boy said he had to register himself in a public secondary school after Wizkid stopped paying his fees and he is not out to publicly dig the superstar.

Ahmed drops disturbing hint. Credit: @ahmed_starboy.a @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"I go register for public school finish my secondary school it's just remaining one year for me am not casting anything."

Ahmed also said he is not trying to spoil the Made in Lagos crooner's name, he is only updating the people about his educational status.

He further declared his love for Wizkid and apologised to him before dropping a suicidal hint.

He shared the posts on his Instagram story channel that reads:

"Omo life don tire me, see you next world."

Check out his posts below:

Mixed

Nigerians have reacted differently to Ahmed's post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialshehu26:

"Depression is real, this is not a laughing matter."

Sbn_michael:

"This boy is clearly not a serious person. It’s now so obvious."

Thevc_store:

"What kind of emotional blackmail is this?"

Kaybugar:

"You dey opress us with suicide?"

Efizymoney:

"Wait Wizkid na ur papa? I nor understand this guy o."

Veraldineokeje:

"But what if he is really serious."

Jukayperfumeoils:

"Na why people no the wan help at all be this."

I'm scared: Ahmed shares cryptic message online

Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmed called on Nigerians to help him beg Wizkid to fulfill the promise he made to him.

The young boy opened a personal Instagram page and responded to posts other people made about him.

Ahmed shared a message about being scared, however, he did not share the reason why he is afraid.

Source: Legit.ng