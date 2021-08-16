Socialite Pretty Mike has once again set tongues rolling on social media with his recent appearance at an event

The controversial celebrity showed up at a wedding ceremony with a herbalist who was dressed in a red attire

Pretty Mike shared photos and a video showing the moment he arrived at the ceremony and many flooded his comment section with mixed reactions

Controversial socialite Pretty Mike is currently a topic of discussion on social media following the latest stunt he pulled at an event.

The socialite known to make unconventional appearances at social functions recently attended a wedding ceremony with a herbalist.

Pretty Mike attends wedding ceremony with herbalist. Photo: @prettymikeoflagos

The plus-size herbalist had no shirt on and was also spotted in a red outfit that made him appear scary.

Pretty Mike posted a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he arrived at the wedding ceremony and stole the shine from the newlywed couple.

His herbalist tagged behind him as he made his way to the table that had been reserved for him.

Guests at the wedding party couldn’t help but bring out their mobile devices to capture the moment while others simply stared in awe.

See photos and video below:

Fans, colleagues react

Pretty Mike’s latest stunt stirred fresh reactions from his fans and colleagues who already know him for his controversial moves.

Read some of their comments below:

krisasimonye said:

"Oh my days, pretty!!!!!"

berbiedoll said:

"Shey Wahala no too much like this."

wf_jamesbrown said:

" you are good."

zina_terah said:

"wait what!!!! ,fear no catch them oooo ,cruise master."

cubana_prime_minister said:

"In fact Mike am tired of u."

belindaoma said:

"You sure know how to get people talking. No, I give it up to you."

Pretty Mike storms Toyin Lawani's wedding with ladies

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the socialite shocked the internet with his ceremonious entrance at Toyin Lawani's wedding.

The Lagos big boy stormed the venue with six different women all dressed in black, holding babies in strollers.

Mike also shared photos of the babies on his Instagram page, noting that they are doing well and he loves them equally.

