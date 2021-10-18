Socialite Pretty Mike has once again set tongues rolling in the online community after making a grand appearance at an event in Port-Harcourt

This time around, the controversial celebrity showed up with three different ladies from the ‘spiritual’ world

Pretty Mike shared photos and a video on his Instagram page and many fans, colleagues couldn’t help but flood his comment section

Controversial socialite Pretty Mike was one of the main side attractions at a recent event in Port-Harcourt.

The flamboyant socialite who is known for his grand appearances at events stormed the venue with ladies from the ‘spiritual world’.

Pretty Mike storms event with ladies from the 'occult' world, they look scary. Photo: @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

The ladies were dressed in attires that made them appear as traditional worshippers and they also had different markings on their bodies.

To complete the bizarre look, each lady also had paraphernalia similar to the ones found at shrines. One lady had a staff while another carried a calabash.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In his similar fashion, Pretty Mike showed up rocking a corporate outfit. A video shared on his page captured the moment they all stormed out of their hotel room as they headed to the venue of the event.

Another clip captured the moment the ladies joined Pretty Mike on stage as a musician thrilled the audience with his performance.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues react

As expected, many fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with different reactions.

Read what some of them had to say to Pretty Mike below:

mrpresidennnt said:

"Content creator of life!!!! Only 1 PrettyMike."

lasisielenu said:

"What manner of man are you this man."

krisasimonye said:

"Omg!!!!!!! You are such a problem."

zicsaloma said:

"People for event no run."

mrpresidennnt said:

"Na that your babalawo suppose dey for front make the equation for complete sha."

officialfireskidoflagos said:

"Boss bro always making it happening with wonders."

Pretty Mikes explains why he makes weird appearances at events

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Pretty Mike said he sees his funny ways of attending events as acting a movie, adding that he is passing a message across.

Mike stated that the inspiration for his concepts comes to him, noting that they take a while to plan and execute.

However, a number of Nigerians did not agree with him as they accused him of stealing the shine at his friends' functions.

Source: Legit