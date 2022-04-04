The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with a number of celebrities who understand the importance of looking good and how it influences their brands.

Some of these stars have become parents and are already putting their kids on the path to fame by creating social media pages on their behalf and wowing fans with some of their children’s activities.

A number of these celebrity kids have been able to endear the hearts of numerous fans due to their good looks, fancy lifestyle despite their young age, their extracurricular activities and more.

Munir Nwoko and King Churchill giving celebrity luxury lifestyle goals. Photos: @thereal_kingchurchill, @princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng will be having a look at Munir Nwoko, the son of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, as well as King Churchill, the son of actress Rosy Meurer and businessman, Olakunle Churchill.

Both baby boys are close in age, have endearing smiles, and live luxury lifestyles, thanks to their celebrity parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Munir Nwoko:

A look through the activities of little Munir, aka Moon, shows that his parents are intentional about him having a well-rounded childhood filled with travels, exposure, physical activities such as swimming, playing tennis, and more.

Munir is no doubt a sharp little kid and his young mother never ceases to gush over his achievements on social media.

Apart from these, a lot of attention also appears to be paid to Munir’s style. This is no doubt credited to his actress mother who also owns a fashion line. See some of Munir’s photos below:

2. King Churchill:

King Churchill is a stunner and has managed to have a lot of people wrapped around his little finger with just his endearing smile. His celebrity parents make sure to showcase him and his fun activities on social media from time to time.

Despite being just a year old, King appears to already be very well traveled. The little boy also seems quite confident as he poses for photos in his fashionable outfits. This celebrity kid continues to leave fans gushing over him while some even hope to live his kind of luxury lifestyle.

See his snaps below:

Nice one.

Regina Daniels gushes over son as she attends school event

Ace actress, Regina Daniels shared how emotional she is about her lovely son, Munir as she visited the little man's school recently.

Regina who went to his school for their international day declared that she can't believe her little boy is growing so fast.

The mother and son rocked matching outfits as she declared that each class represented different countries.

The beautiful actress also admitted that watching Munir made her realise how blessed she is.

Source: Legit.ng