Controversial socialite Pretty Mike said he sees his funny ways of attending events as acting a movie, adding that he is passing a message across

Mike stated that the inspiration for his concepts comes to him, noting that they take a while to plan and execute

A number of Nigerians did not agree with him as they accuse him of stealing the shine at his friends' functions

Known for his controversial ways of attending events, Mike Eze-Nwali popularly called Pretty Mike has finally shared the reasons and inspirations behind it.

In a chat with BBC Pidgin, the nightlife entrepreneur stated that his concepts have meanings as he uses them to address societal ills.

Pretty Mike talks about his funny concepts to events. Photos: @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike says he's addressing societal ills with his concepts

Speaking on the time he attended an event with pregnant women, Pretty Mike said pregnant women are often discriminated against in the workplace.

On the latest one where he was spotted with a herbalist, the nightlife entrepreneur argued that if people can comfortably go anywhere with a pastor and imam, they should also be comfortable with a herbalist around them.

Pretty Mike said the inspiration of his concepts pops up in his mind sometimes, adding that it could take weeks or months to package it. According to him, he sees what he's doing as acting.

Cee-jay Emmaz Ogbonna:

"If u Dey come my wedding n u get stunct to pull without bringing me up to speed eh, u no go like am. Wetin u Dey gain by stealing people’s show n diverting the attention to you? Real Babalawo Dey that wedding but he dropped his regalia for shrine just to Honour the host."

Philip Nosa-Adam:

"On a more serious note, it's not your wedding. Why cause a scene at someone else's wedding. You know a Babalawo in a wedding would be inappropriately dressed and would take away the attention from the couple."

Uche Stpaul:

"Guy, if u carry juju attend my wedding say nah based on inspiration, nah that day you go cease to dey receive inspiration for that your coconut head...after I don welcome u well with better koboko... mchewww."

Gift Ogenyi:

"The reason you gave behind the pregnant women and your concept na lie jare. E no join."

Prince Tochi Nwankpa:

"Sensible talk, I just like the way u defend all this ur concept, continue bro but don't put ur hand for bad thing o. Those that against, if you think making money is easy go and try."

Olagunju Segun Samson:

"Bro, u dont owe anybody an apology, na you get your ritual, another people consent is irrelevant, soo, live and enjoy remaining years that your herbalist gave you. Thank you."

Source: Legit