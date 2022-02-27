Controversial socialite Pretty Mike has got Nigerians talking after he shared photos of himself and his entourage

Mike who is known for his eccentric grand entrances into events, attended a birthday event with three ladies rocking horse head costumes

He shared photos of his entourage on his Instagram page and they have since sparked mixed reactions

If there is anything Pretty Mike is good at, then it has certainly got to be the ease at which he gets Nigerians talking.

Just recently, the controversial socialite was invited to the 60th birthday of a friend's mother and his entourage was nothing short of shocking.

The photos have sparked mixed reactions online. Photo credit: @prettymikeoflagos

The blonde-haired man rocked an all-white ensemble with some sunglasses.

His lady escorts, however, rocked anything but conventional looks.

Sporting a uniform look, the ladies were seen in an all-black bodysuit with a brown wide belt. They each sported grey horse heads and wore chunky neck choker pieces of jewellery.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"We are all animals one way or the other, something drives me crazy about this way of life #BeastMood… “it’s too deep for me to explain” interpreting in ur own mind is allow…. “My Entrance to ObaBest “Mom” 60th birthday…. You should have all seen the look on mummy face "

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react

The photos have since sparked reactions from internet users, some of whom expressed disapproval.

Check out comments below:

nina_ivy_:

"What in the Animal jungle is happening here."

iamteddya:

"‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ after-all, naija na jungle."

regina.daniels:

" What is going on here."

official_henrycole:

"Na person Gf dem turn to goat Lol."

official_bossz1:

'People girlfriend turn cow because of money… I will never be broke in Jesus name."

lady_peju:

"Chai wat money can not do does not exist ije ego I feel for those ladies."

bennysouzamedia

"It’s women who allow themselves to be objectified like this that I blame!"

official_keshiidmw:

"Our serious girlfriends don turn goat...pretty mike stop it."

mikkle_meek:

"Hustle ooo make ur pikin no turn beast."

know_thy_self247:

"This is not entertaining in any shape or form. I think you should have outgrown this weird displays. And the narcissistic aura for attention is getting really boring. Going to someone's event with this outrageous and wack costumes makes no sense."

Pretty Mike storms Eniola Badmus' party with men, ladies in black underwear

In December 2021, Mike was one of the guests at actress Eniola Badmus' party and as expected, his attendance was with drama.

In a series of videos trending on social media, Mike stormed the actress' party with an entourage of able-bodied men and women in black underwear.

The men and women formed two lines a nd trooped into the event behind the businessman.

