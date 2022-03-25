Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo recently spent some time with his kids and shared the moment on social media

The top film star and his children visited Nigerian presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, and a video from the visit was posted online

Numerous internet users reacted to the trending clip and wondered about the whereabouts of the popular actor’s wife

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has been known to be a hands-on father with his children seeing as he posts them online from time to time.

Just recently, the movie star and his three kids paid a visit to Nigerian presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kanayo shared videos of himself with his kids at the airport as well as photos of himself with the kids and another one of himself and Moghalu.

Kanayo O. Kanayo and kids visit Kingsley Moghalu. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the Nollywood veteran noted that it was a pleasure meeting a great leader and a man of intellect.

In his words:

“We move. Always a pleasure meeting with a man of intellect and a great leader.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Kanayo O. Kanayo’s video of himself, his children and Kingsley Moghalu raised questions about the whereabouts of the actor’s wife and mother of his kids.

Others also noted from the video that Kanayo has continued to look young despite his age. Read some comments below:

Hi.crown:

“What about the mother.”

Linosexy049:

“❤️❤️❤️The Sweetest Vampy Legend.”

Afrodancelovers_world:

“Love the family moment ❤️.”

Cherishochy:

“U look healthy & I love to express this. Keep keeping fit.”

Presdoprominent:

“The wife nko.”

Charleselibe:

“Daddy Kanayo, what about your wife? Just curious!”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng