Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently took to social media to brag about his wealth

On Twitter, the Twice As Tall star noted that he is the highest paid artist in the history of African music

However, internet users had mixed reactions with some people reminding him of how h failed to pay a bole vendor her charges

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has taken to social media to brag about how wealthy he is.

Taking to his Twitter page, the top music star noted that despite him not deriving satisfaction from money, he is extremely wealthy.

Burna Boy then went on to explain that in the history of African music, he is the highest paid artist.

Burna Boy brags about being the highest paid African artist. Photos: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

Nigerians on social media are not strangers to seeing Burna Boy blowing his trumpet. However, his recent claim caused some mixed feelings. While some people praised him, others threw shade.

Read some of their comments below:

Opearlzbusinessempire:

“You have the right to hype yourself. I am also the best entrepreneur .”

Kelechinwoko:

“Who the drag am with you????”

Aye_karibo:

“But can’t pay for the bole you bought. Wickedness.”

Tutyshoe:

“You could 've attached evidence since it became paramount we know such info.”

Thefavoredg:

“He’s not the highest paid tho.’

Hmm.

Lady calls out Burna Boy for not paying after she delivered bole and fish in London

A Nigerian lady (@bole_n_fish_lagos) has taken to social media to call out Grammy winning singer, Burna Boy, over his failure to pay for bole and fish.

In series of posts on the vendor’s Instagram stories, she recounted how the singer had made a post where he promised to pay £10,000 to whoever could deliver Port Harcourt styled bole and fish to him in London.

The lady then reached out to Burna Boy’s management about the post and showed interest in delivering the meal to them.

The bole seller also explained how she spent four hours preparing the meal because she had to travel to an African shop which was an hour away from her residence, and that where she was staying was also three hours away from London where the delivery was to be made.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, the bole seller called out Burna Boy’s mother and his team as she noted that she was not paid a single dime even till the present day.

Source: Legit.ng