Popular skit maker, Cute Abiola has made a big announcement concerning one of his colleagues, Sir Balo

Cute Abiola declared that he will also start the skit making business after Sir Balo acquired a multi-million naira home

He shared a video of the new home and congratulated his colleague on his latest achievement, Nigerians have reacted to Cute Abiola's post

Ace Nigerian skit maker, Sir Balo has emerged as the latest celebrity landlord and his colleague, Cute Abiola is gushing over the lovely new home.

Cute Abiola shared the good news via his Instagram page with a video of the eye-popping new home and jokingly declared that he will also start the skit making business.

Sir Balo acquires new home: Credit: @sirbalocomedy_ @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Abiola made the announcement to spite his colleague who he claimed did the same thing for him when he also got his own home.

According to him:

"First thing on Monday morning ! I will buy camera, ring lights and start shooting skits too I can not wait . Congratulations @sirbalocomedy_ I promised not to cast you. But I am sorry ‍♂️ . U did the same thing for me."

Check out the video of Sir Balo's new home below:

Congratulatory messages pour

Social media users have congratulated Sir Balo over his new mansion.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Mahma_____:

"Congratulations sir."

Arajcomedy:

"I will start skits tomorrow , na Drama I Dey so since."

Funnyhorje:

"Make I know dull am like this but congratulations."

Officialkizz271:

"This one no be skit again #ah …congratulations."

Symply.tomi:

"This is hugeCongratulations to him."

Chuksmuller:

"Omo, this guy money long oh. Congratulations."

_Abaks:

"Omooo shey I no go start my own comedy too bayi."

Sir Balo buys girlfriend Benz

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Sir Balo was on a mission to make the people around him happy with expensive gifts and his girlfriend joined the list.

The skit maker revealed that his woman has been a source of motivation to him through the years.

A video sighted on Instagram showed the moment Sir Balo led his girlfriend to a car shop and spoiled her with a Benz ride.

Source: Legit.ng