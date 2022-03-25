Nollywood veteran actor Mr Latin has expressed excitement as he bagged an award at Crescent University

Mr Latin revealed he felt honoured as a recipient of the award, which was handed to him at the university's 16th founders' day

Following his post, his fans, followers as well as colleagues in the movie industry have taken to the comment section to send their congratulatory messages to him

Nollywood veteran actor Bolaji Amusan better known as Mr Latin, is in a happy mood as he shared some good news with his fans and followers.

Sharing a photo of himself holding an award plaque handed to him at the Crescent University 16th Founders day, Mr Latin said he was honoured to be a recipient.

Mr Latin bags award at Crescent University. Credit: @mrlatin1510

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"HONORED TO RECEIVE JUDGE BOLA AJIBOLA COMMUNITY AWARD AT THE CRESCENT UNIVERSITY 16TH FOUNDERS DAY."

See his post below:

Fans celebrate Mr Latin as he bags award

Fans and followers of the movie star have taken to the comment section to congratulate him and celebrate with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

biolaofficial:

"Congratulations Pappy."

magretjoy:

"Congrats sir pls check ur DM sir I dropped a msg for u few days ago."

omidijik:

"Congrats sir, more of this IJN sir."

sefiualao_official:

"Congratulations ore meyen."

olori.productions:

"Congratulations our president..more wins ❤ ."

realarawa_tgd:

"Congratulations my president more winning in Jesus name."

elizabeth_rahimi28:

"Congratulations Sir great grace in Jesus name❤️❤️."

babalegba1:

"Congratulations daddy ❤️ More achievement sir ❤️."

balikiss84:

"More achievements.....Long Live the King!!!!"

bobapesing:

"Congrats sir ...th:at's one of the rewards for your hardworking."

