Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable is back with yet another talking point on social media and fans are engaging it

A video of the Zazoo crooner doing lovey-dovey with a new mystery lady as they both have a fun time emerged online

The shirtless singer carried the lady and hugged per passionately, Nigerian have likened him to King Solomon in the comment section

Controversial musician, Portable stunned many of his admirers on social media after he flaunted a new lady online.

A video of the Zazoo crooner with yet another pretty lady showing love for each other got fans confused whether he is the modern day Kind Solomon.

Portable spotted with another woman.

Source: Instagram

A shirtless Portable cuddled up with the lady and even carried her like a baby as they feel excited being around each other.

The video has got people wondering how many women the singer is going to be with.

Nigerians react to Portable's video with the lady

Social media users have reacted differently to the video, most of them wondered how many women the singer will be with.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Naija_fm:

"King Solomon will be smiling at you son … 987 to go."

Khaliifa_ty:

"Just have money in this life."

Amohoe:

"Make e sha spend the 50m small small."

Ronkeyzee:

"Love is sweet o, when money enter love is sweeter."

Billyempire2:

"Na dis guy go represent king Solomon."

Skippyfunds:

"Where the babe weh do paranran for am portable nah when money don deh baba deh carry new new babes VACATION LOADING."

Lucybeyona:

"While baby mama pregnant, nawao this life no balance at all"

Young lady kneels to propose to Portable

Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of music star, Portable, and one of his female admirers stirred massive reactions on social media.

The young beautiful lady got a ring, went down on her knees to shower the singer with lovely words as she proposed to him.

Portable made the lady happy as he accepted the proposal and boasted about his reason for doing so. Nigerians reacted differently to the video.

