A hilarious video of music star, Portable, and one of his female admirers has stirred massive reactions on social media

The young beautiful lady got a ring as she went on her knees to shower the singer with lovely words as she proposed to him

Portable in return accepted the proposal and boasted about his reasons for not rejecting it, Nigerians have reacted to the video

An interesting turn of events happened when singer, Portable got proposed to by one of his admirers during the after party of a show he performed at.

A lady decided to take the bold step by proposing to the Zazoo crooner and got him a ring while appealing to him to say yes to her proposal.

The lady knelt down and mentioned some of the qualities Portable posses that move her to take the decision:

"He's fine, he's creative, I wish him more success, I love you, please say yes."

Portable in return gushed over the proposal and boasted that a kind does not reject gifts.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians make funny remarks about the proposal video

A number of social media users have reacted funnily to the hilarious proposal video to Portable.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

lamzatblog:

"Na so dem go take juju ring destroy u! Be very careful of women if u wanna go far! They destroy kings, nations and thrones."

Dfw_timsam:

"So you Don gree say you go marry am abi?"

Iamhighman_:

"All this local babe sef abi she no see u well."

Starboymuzzy1:

"pure love money can’t buy."

Themichelin1:

"How much you pay her?"

Weezytoofuni22:

"Dr zeh ! King no the reject gift! Folake for the night ! you know."

