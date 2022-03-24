A remarkable throwback photo of veteran Juju artiste, Sir Shina Peters thrilling some super-wealthy guests has emerged online

The Juju maestro was just 12-year-old in the photo as he performed with his guilter as such a tender age

In the photo, Shina Peter was displaying his guilter talents to billionaire, Chief Akin-Olugbade and other guests in the year 1970

Veteran Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters has been in the entertainment business since when he was a young boy and a proof of that has emerged online.

Shina Peter performed with his signature guilter for late billionaire, Chief Babatunde Akin-Olugbade when he was just a 12-years-old boy in the year 1970.

Shina Peters performing in 1970. Credit: @yoruba_blog @sirshinapeters

The young Shina was playing the guilter with late Akin-Olugbade and his guests feeling his music during an oldies party.

The post was shared with a caption:

"12-year-old Shina Peters performs at a dinner party in 1970. In the middle and in chequered cloth is Chief Ohu Babatunde Akin-Olugbade (1913-1987) , He was a lawyer, politician and successful businessman, his son was the late Billionaire and Rolls Royce collector, Chief Bolu Akin-Olugbade."

Check out the epic 1970 throwback photo of Shina Peter's performance below:

Nigerians react to the hilarious photo

A number of social media users have reacted to Sina Peter's old photo.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Mystic__curves:

"See baba Shina Peter as a small boy. This is a proof that it’s being a while no be today. Nice and dope one."

Vogueby_ad:

"Omo baba has been grinding from when he was just a small boy, mingling with who is who. Respect to Sir Shina Peters. Your music is still relevant till date. Long life legend."

Lapiteadenike:

"Ẹ kú iṣẹ́. Every event translates into history. We thank God for life."

