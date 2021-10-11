Fuji music maestro, K1 The Ultimate has been in the entertainment business for a number of decades and he is still relevant to date

A receipt of his charges in 1985 has hit the internet, showing when he only charged N500 naira to perform at a naming ceremony

His incredibly low charges 36 years ago have got Nigerians talking, one of them said it was a lot back then

Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) has been in the active business of making and performing music for about four decades.

Leaked receipt of KWAM's N500 booking in the 80s. Credit: mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 still remains relevant and fans' favourite to date as he will go down as one of the finest fuji music acts this generation has ever seen.

Proof of payment for his services to perform at a naming ceremony as far back as 1985 has hit the internet.

In the receipt, KWAM1 only charged 500 naira for his services back then and Nigerians can't stop talking about the incredible revelation.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to KWAM1's 500 naira charges in 1985 with some pointing out that the money was a lot back then.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Scoobynero:

"Vivid Imagination I m sure most ppl didn’t know that is what he was saying, they prolly thought he was speaking Yoruba FIFI or VIVI."

Chiefonosz:

"Yesterday's price is not today's price" in Fat Joe's voice."

Temitope_ani:

"N500 was alot as at then."

Iamgraced_:

"Somebody will soon come and claim say na him naming ceremony now….make una just Dey observe oo."

Therealfemi:

"That was like USD250 at the time."

_Kikkii:

"500 was a huge money then tho."

Doherty_kay:

"If 500 Naira was small, you no go even get receipt."

