Singer Ruger has sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video with business mogul Tony Elumelu

Apparently, he surprised Elumelu at his office on his birthday and treated him to an interesting performance

A video showing the billionaire busting moves as his staff watched in admiration got many people talking online

Popular business mogul Tony Elumelu clocked a new age on Tuesday, March 22, and he was lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and his employees.

An interestingly highlight from the billionaire businessman’s day happened after young music star, Ruger, stormed his office and gave him a surprise performance.

Ruger visits Tony Elumelu on his birthday. Photo: @transcoprnigeria

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds online captured an elated Elumelu moving gently as the singer did his thing in front of the celebrant and other members of staff.

Ruger performed his popular Dior song as others who watched the lovely moment joined him in mouthing the hit song.

Social media users react to Ruger’s video

michael_01900 said:

"I just deh calculate how much Tony go give am."

mdeebanker_0419 said:

"Ruger go carry funds go house no cap."

blvckboy_ng said:

"RUGER go collect big bag today lasan."

iamkingrufy said:

"No how no how something must drop."

nifemi.eo said:

"Ruger ma gba brown envelope."

clintonofficia said:

"This boy go cashout block."

dopechefbit said:

"Which suprise birthday,life and give and take,if e wan comot,tony go surely hand am check."

temmyalade said:

"He’s already looking @ the time… your voice is Bt let pappy go make sum calls, meetings and more money."

