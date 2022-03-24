Chioma, who is also known as Chef Chi, has shared some beautiful photos with her son Ifeanyi as they have the time of their lives

The mother of one in the caption of her post, which she shared via her Instagram account, revealed that her son wanted to get out of the pool

The photos left many Nigerians, including celebrities gushing over the mother and son as many found them heartwarming

Singer Davido's baby mama Chioma, also known as Chef Chi, recently shared photos of her and her son Ifeanyi having fun in a pool.

Chioma shared the photos via her social media timeline, and in one of the photos, Ifeanyi was seen wanting to get out of the pool.

Chioma and Ifeanyi get playful in the pool. Credit: @thechefchi

In the caption, the mother of one wrote,

"Papa’s like, “get me out of here ASAP mummy”

The post is coming days after a Twitter troll had claimed Ifeanyi was not Davido's son but belonged to Peruzzi.

The online troll claimed that Davido used Peruzzi’s son, Ifeanyi, on his album cover and that it doesn’t guarantee success.

Davido had taken to his social media timeline to tackle the troll as he vowed to deal with him.

The singer went on to say trolls are allowed to drag him, but they should leave his children out of it.

Nigerians react as Chioma and Ifeanyi melt heart in new photos

Nigerians, including celebrities, have since taken to the comment section to react to the photos as they hailed Chioma and Ifeanyi.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

t0nit0ne:

"What a cutie."

asaasika:

"IFYYYY BOI! ."

missamadi

"OMG!! My guy ."

yourfavafrican:

"He’s gorgeous!."

_favo_rit:

"Ifeanyi don grow finish ooo ."

ajekpakomistress24:

"See Davido face ."

balo_ng:

"Watch this picture trend for the whole year ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Pappy ."

deeyahs_clothing:

"you see David pikin you no go no shame my child.. you are blessed and you shall be 1 million better than your parent. Amin."

Davido hails son Ifeanyi in viral video

Davido has made his son, Ifeanyi, know that he is the son of a billionaire.

This was made obvious in a series of videos that were posted on social media on the singer’s Instagram stories.

In the clips, Ifeanyi was seen stepping outside the main house when Davido pointed his camera at him and started to gush over his beauty.

Source: Legit.ng