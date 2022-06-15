Nigerian music star Davido is prepping up for his tour in North America and has shared a new designer wristwatch

Davido shared the photo of the Rolex watch via his Instastory as he revealed it came through before the commencement of his tour

Fans and followers of the Nigerian singer have taken to social media to hail him as some said he should not have made noise over it

Nigerian talented singer and DMW label owner Davido has shown off one of the many designers he would be rocking during his We Rise By Lifting Other (WRBLO) tour in North America.

Davido says his new Rolex watch came through before his tour Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido took to his Insstastory to share a photo of a new Rolex wristwatch as he revealed it came through before he kickstarts his North American tour, which will start on Thursday, June 16.

Sharing the photo of the new Rolex, the singer said:

“It came thru beyond the tour.”

See the post below:

A snapshot of Davido's post. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans hail Davido as he shows off Rolex wristwatch

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media to applaud him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jabi_slayers1:

"Drake go buy expensive watch you no go ever knw but just Rolex now them they post am nawa oooo."

yung_boss001:

"Another car is on the way ❤️ @davido."

james_bernard011:

"@jabi_slayers1 if the show off Dey itch you for body go he page go block am so you no go Dey see am I no understand how person lifestyle go Dey itch you for body."

nelsonpbankz4:

"@jabi_slayers1 why he show off they pain u?"

merccyfaiit:

"@james_bernard011 I wonder oo . Dem dangbana Choco wey Dey talk if they buy ordinary pizza dem go post am , bunch of hypocrites."

