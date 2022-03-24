Some Nigerian actresses are slowing laying back for their daughters to take over the entertainment scene

These girls have started following their mothers footsteps and it is only a matter of time before they become just as popular and dominate the industry

Iyabo Ojo's Priscilla and Mercy Aigbe's Michelle are some of the young girls who are celebrities in their own right just like their mums

While some Nigerian celebrities tend to shield their kids away from social media, others have been able to set up their kids as influencers and ambassadors.

Daughters of some Nigerian actresses have become just as popular as their mums and it's only a matter of time before they take over.

Popular actresses and their daughters Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@realmercyaigbe/@omobortyaddicts

Source: Instagram

Even though these girls are not in the movie industry, they have carved a nice for themselves and it os safe to say that they are already celebrities in their own right.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian actresses whose daughters would be hitting the entertainment scene ard in a couple of years.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo has successfully groomed her daughter, Priscilla into not just an independent young woman at 21, but also a successful one.

Priscilla is already a celebrity seeing as she has bagged endorsements, made appearances in music videos, and even thrown a lavish star-studded party.

Even if the 21-year-old does not become an actress like her mum, it is evident that she will go far in life.

2. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's daughter Michelle is towing Iyabo Ojo's Priscilla's path and it is clearly paying off.

The young lady has managed to build a brand of her own different from her mum's and she will definitely appear on the top list of successful celebrity kids.

Just like Priscy, Michelle also boasts of endorsements and a influencing gigs, as well as her beauty brand.

3. Omoborty

Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty is fiercely protective of her daughter, Ife as she only allowed her to have an Instagram account when she clocked 18.

This has however not stopped the young lady from becoming almost just as popular as her voluptuous mum.

Hopefully, we get to see more of Ife who also runs a business as she comes out of her shell.

4. Sikiratu Sindodo

Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo's daughter, Naomi is also another young celebrity that will be in our faces soon.

The young lady is an influencer, content creator, and just like others, has her own brand.

It's also great to see that the striking resemblance with her mum might earn her some bragging rights in a couple of years.

Omoborty gifts daughter new house for 18th birthday

Popular Nollywood actress Omoborty's daughter Ife turned 18 on March 13 and she was well celebrated on social media.

The actress shared a video of her beautiful daughter on her page during one of her visits in school as she celebrated her.

To mark the milestone age, Omoborty gifted her 18-year-old daughter a house and also showered accolades on her.

Source: Legit.ng