Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has opened up on what she felt about Yoruba men before she married her husband Fisayo Olagunju

Anita revealed she had wanted to marry someone from her mother's side in Imo state as she believed Yoruba men were too loud

The actress added that she is unshaken by the backlashes she receives due to her public display of affection with her husband

Curvy Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has said she never knew she would end up with a Yoruba man as a husband because she believes they are too 'loud'.

The Anambra state indigene who has been married to celebrity hype man, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish for two years is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, March 22.

Anita Joseph revealed she never imagined marrying a Yoruba man.

Source: Instagram

While Mrs Olagunju and her celebrity friends are all over social media celebrating MC Fish, she had an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on her love story.

As a movie star who often communicates with her fans on social media with Igbo language, Anita opened up on why she ended up with a Yoruba man as her husband.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

'Yes, I love my language; Igbo. My dear, I even wanted to marry from Nkwerre in Imo State my mummy’s side. I never imagined or dreamt or thought of marrying a Yoruba man. Haaaa how na? I feel they are too loud but then you know how God works, boom boom I met Fisayo. I asked God really? A Yoruba man? How come? And so on and now it’s been 5years of knowing him and no regrets whatsoever."

It is not news that the actress has been facing a lot of backlashes due to her public display of affection with her husband, yet she remains unshaken.

Asked what keeps her strong, she said:

"I remain unshaken knowing that I’m not hurting anyone and I’m doing what is right. I want to keep showing that marriage is beautiful no matter what they say. I also know that a lot of these people on the internet a lot of them are bitter trolls. I owe no one an apology. I am just being me and enjoying my marriage."

A lot of celebrity marriages are packing up but Anita and MC Fish have indeed shown that it is possible to be happily married as a celebrity. The actress revealed what she does differently to secure her happy place.

"Celebrity marriage is not easy a lot of pressure out there but you must kwechiri (stubborn). I don’t really do anything special to maintain my marriage but I put God first. I also knew what I wanted before going into marriage. What my mother taught me about marriage is still embedded in me. I have a lot of marriage tips that I've given out for free to some of my ardent followers, but now I want to sell those tips (laughs). My mum taught me to shut up when hubby is talking and not to talk back especially in arguments; two captains can’t be in one ship for that ship to move smoothly. Well, it is not like you can’t say your piece but there is a time to pause and let him talk. These things are not easy but for two to work you must agree."

Anita Joseph pens beautiful message to hubby MC Fish on birthday

The popular Nollywood actress is in high spirits seeing as her husband, MC Fish has clocked a new age on Tuesday, March 22.

Anita shared a post on her Instagram page where she showered accolades and prayers on her man.

She also shared several photos of MC Fish which seemed to have been taken to mark the special occasion.

Source: Legit.ng