Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty has taken to social media to celebrate the 18th birthday of her daughter, Ife

The actress also decided to make her young daughter a landlady by purchasing a house as a gift for her

Congratulations are in order for Ife and fans of Omoborty have taken over ctheomment section to commend her for the beautiful gesture

Popular Nollywood actress Omoborty's daughter Ife is a year older today, March 13 and she has been well celebrated on social media.

The actress shared a video of her beautiful daughter on her page during one of her visits in school as she celebrated her.

Omoborty's daughter celebrates 18th birthday Photo credit: @officialomoborty/@omoborty_addicts

Latest landlady

To mark the milestone age, Omoborty gifted her 18-year-old daughter a house and also showered accolades on her.

Congratulating her baby, Omoborty reiterated her love for her child as she covered her with the blood of Jesus.

"Happiest birthday and congratulations to the young landlady .My prayer warrior, new mother, my preacher, my counselor and best friend. As you clock 18 I pray that the good Lord guard and guide you through the journey of life. I love you so much Ife mi ❤️ and I cover you with the Precious Blood Of Jesus @ashabbyluxuryhair. Thank you to @wunmi_royaltydwellings for making this purchase a smooth one . Paid in full … Glory be to God."

A photo of the house was spotted on Omoborty's fan page where her daughter Ife was also congratulated.

Nigerians celebrate and congratulate Omoborty's daughter

iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations darling ♥️ and happy birthday."

iamadeniyitayo:

"Happy beautiful birthday to her and congratulations "

lolamagret:

"Happy birthday Ifemi and congratulations to you my love "

tbumber:

"Dark version of you,well-mannered,you really raised her well,you won't have cause to weep over her ijn."

deo_1129

"The only thing I like about you is how you are raising your kids. You are a true definition of proverbs woman.. God bless you sis, you will reap the fruit of your labor "

kulsho84:

"Happiness birthday to her and am proud for how you raised her. I key positively into her achievement."

