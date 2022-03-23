Popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shared a throwback photo of him and his mother as he celebrated her on her 75th birthday

The TV host also shared some recent photos of him and his mum, which proved some deep connection between them

Fans and followers of the TV host have since taken to the comment section to drop some birthday messages to honour Ebuka's mom

It is a moment of celebration for popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu known for hosting the famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show and Rubbin Minds as he celebrated his mother on her 75th birthday, on Wednesday, March 23.

Sharing a throwback photo and some recent ones of him and his mother on his social media timeline, the TV host described her as his first love.

Ebuka is celebrating his mum as she clocks 75. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka revealed the throwback photo was taken in 1985 in Boston. The photos showed the closeness between the TV host and his mum.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians celebrate with Ebuka as his mum marks 75th birthday

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

jane_ada:

"Happy birthday mama❤️❤️."

badgalci04:

"He looks just like her ."

therealebukapeters:

"Wow... congratulations."

sabigirlsfashion:

"Happy birthday ma'am...."

prankhottie:

"My mother in-law ."

Regina Chukwu celebrates birthday

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu was hailed by fans and colleagues in the industry after sharing a portion of her personal story on social media.

Amid preparations for her birthday, Regina shared a post on Instagram in which she opened up about some personal struggles she has had to deal with in life.

To the surprise of many, the Nollywood movie star revealed that she has been a widow for a total of 20 years.

She wrote:

"See even if we no get, bro we still dey breath, praise the lord on my behalf and when you see me anywhere pls give me a hug cos I deserve it ( a widow for 20yrs and still keeping it down ) Gina na man you be."

Regina equally mentioned how she has had to raise two grown-up kids while calling on people to appreciate the work of God in her life.

Source: Legit.ng