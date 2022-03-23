BBNaija season 5 star, Kiddwaya, has expressed surprise and asked a very important question about Nigeria

The reality star shared a photo from President Buhari's recent visit to Lagos as he stood on a podium braced with stones

Kidd wondered why a country with the biggest economy in Nigeria could use stones to brace its president's stage

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Kiddwaya spotted a noticeable flaw during the latest presidential visit to Lagos and he has exposed it.

The reality star shared a photo of President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Lagos on his Twitter page and wondered why stones were used to hold his stage.

Kiddwaya reacts to Buhari's stage. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya wondered if Nigeria as the country with the biggest economy in Africa doesn't have standards and asked the probing question.

Read his caption below:

"How can the biggest economy in Africa be using stones to hold the stage the president of Nigeria is standing on? As in we no get standard or what?"

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Kidd's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kiddwaya's post about using stones to hold the president's stage.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Official_melly14:

"Even Nigeria na stone hold am."

__Vhee___:

"That’s where a president like him should stand .I see nothing wrong with that tho."

Ofc_damocles:

"To set up that stage cost 500m+ just no talk anyhow oo."

Blvcphoenix:

"Make him manage am , naso we sef Dey manage the economy."

_Somebodys1stson:

"Who told you Lagos is the biggest economy in Africa? Nigerians so love that ancient ill informed hype ehn. Giant of Africa, largest economy in Africa. Most populous black nation pm earth. All bs is South Africa a joke to you?"

Be_ceee:

"The stone symbolises d stone age Buhari has taken Nigeria back to..he shd enjoy d stones."

