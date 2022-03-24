An automobile lover has generated reactions on social media after she shared a video of herself in matching outfits with many cars' colours

Nigerians said that her challenge will not go viral because there are not many expensive cars in the country

Instagram users added that only a few people liked popular musician, Davido, can attempt to do such a challenge

An automobile enthusiast known as Tiffany has gone viral after posing with different expensive sports cars online.

In a video that has been reshared on many accounts, the lady clapped as dresses' colours changed to match different vehicles like Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The lady's dresses' colours match the vehicles. Photo source: @tifany_fit

What a hard challenge

When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut with commentary from Kite Ika, many Nigerians had a lot to say.

Ikate wondered why the lady's kind of challenge never went viral like others. He said that it would be hard for people to get different expensive cars with cool colours.

Watch the video below:

When it was reshared by Tunde, the post gathered thousands of reactions. Below are some of them:

skillzcutz said:

"Na only Ola of lagos fit do this challenge."

taiwo_ilupeju_ joked:

"Am buying my own tomorrow."

nyetiabasidan said:

"All these won't matter in heaven...."

b___e___tt___y said:

"Nigerians wey like challenge like say tomorrow no dey, oya come out o. Come and do this one."

___badboyybliss said:

"Beforr you know now you don see Lexus & Camry."

___cruz10 said:

"How many of these cars Dey for Nigeria as a whole country??"

jessie_babiie said:

"We go use Davido own edit am to change color."

tizanicky said:

"Wahala oh mk tiktok influencer cm do."

Man with different Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom, Reuben Singh, is a Rolls Royce lover who has a matching one for every turban colour he wears.

The chief executive officer of AllDayPA in the UK owns 17 Rolls Royce cars, according to India Sonic on YouTube. Singh became a worldwide sensation after pictures of his matching turban and Rolls Royce cars went viral.

Singh's love for Rolls Royce is indescribable as the billionaire businessman lit up his page with beautiful photos of his luxury cars.

