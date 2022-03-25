Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has made a remarkable promise ahead of the Super Eagles' match against the Black Stars

The actor vowed to walk barefoot if the Nigerian team beat Ghana in their World Cup qualifier in Accra later today, March 25, 2022

He further talked down on the Nigerian star studded Super Eagles, his followers have reacted differently to his post

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo made a funny vow that could be used against him on social media and fans are engaging massively on the post.

The movie star spoke tough ahead of Nigeria's Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars World Cup Qualifiers that is billed to take place later today, March 25, 2022.

John Dumelo talks tough ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria match. Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on Instagram, John vowed that if the Nigerian team beat Ghana he would walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos:

"There's no way Nigeria will win today's match. If the do, I John Setor Dumelo, will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head! super Eagles my foot."

Check out his post below:

Social media users react to the actor's post

A number of social media users have reacted differently to John Dumelo's vow about Nigeria vs Ghana match.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ruthkadiri:

"Go and buy the ginger down."

Mizwanneka:

"Borders are kuku closed , so that trek will make sense o."

Sneezemankind:

"I will personally supervise this walk."

Swtmimi3:

"Expecting to see you in Lagos tomorrow o."

Gdfabrichouse:

"No matter what we be Africans. No hatred."

Oyiza_umar:

"Talk is cheap.. Nigeria is gonna win and trek you must."

Kuga101:

"Hope you already preparing for your walk , cuz we Nigerian will drag you till you walk and walk better take down this post before it’s too late UP super Eagles ."

