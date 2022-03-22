Nollywood’s Chacha Eke Faani recently entertained her fans and followers on social media with a video from a recent family celebration

The movie star took out a moment to battle her eldest child on the dance floor as she put her legwork skills on display

Despite Chacha’s attempt to outshine her daughter, fans, colleagues hilariously took to the comment section declaring the young lady winner

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani recently warmed the hearts of her fans on social media with an adorable dance video.

From indications, the video was recorded during the birthday celebration of the movie star's husband.

Chacha Eke Faani and daughter slug it out on dance floor. Photo: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

Chacha took a moment to slug it out with her eldest daughter on the dance and the little one came fully prepared.

The mother and daughter took turns to show off their moves but it quickly became evident that Chacha’s daughter had the upper edge.

The other siblings were also spotted in the cute video trying to outshine their mum on the dance floor.

Watch the clip as spotted on Chacha’s Instagram page below:

Chacha's fans react online

adaameh said:

"@chachaekefaani my daughter dance pass you!! She won ❤️❤️❤️ may God almighty continue to bless you all ."

realwarripikin said:

"My baby girl win you again."

princesschioma said:

"Your family is so beautiful like eh so so so so soso beautiful ...fine ppl everywhere."

precious.ijay said:

"Wow this is beautiful her mother's daughter."

ujunwa_aninneji said:

"Wow the energy mad ooo❤️ is baby's dancing step and energy for me."

omalicha55 said:

" Cha what are you dancing????? Abeg she won jor."

preciouseveome said:

"Momma can go and rest the little girl won."

