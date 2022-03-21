Global site navigation

Local editions

Tiwa Savage Goes on Her Knees As She Greets Burna Boy’s Mom at Concert in Manchester, Gets Cute Peck From Her
Celebrities

Tiwa Savage Goes on Her Knees As She Greets Burna Boy’s Mom at Concert in Manchester, Gets Cute Peck From Her

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Singer Tiwa Savage has gotten social media users gushing after she was seen paying respects to her colleague’s mother at a concert
  • The Water and Garri crooner took to her knees the moment she sighted Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, at the concert
  • The two ladies exchanged hugs with each other and social media users had different things to say about the video

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has won the hearts of social media users after she was spotted in a video making the rounds.

The singer was among Nigerian stars who performed at the Coko Festival in Manchester and a clip captured the moment she paid her respects to a colleague’s mother.

Tiwa Savage goes on her knees as she greets Burna Boy's mom
Tiwa Savage kneels as she greets Burna Boy's mother. Photo: @thenamix/@tiwasavage
Source: Instagram

From indications, Tiwa had just finished her performance and on her way backstage she came across Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

Read also

Stop insulting God: Reactions as Tiwa Savage does the cross sign with alcohol in one hand before performance

Without thinking twice, the My Darling crooner took to her knees as she paid her respects to the older woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This was followed by Bose helping Tiwa back on her feet before they locked arms in a passionate embrace. Burna’s mum also gave Tiwa a quick peck on the cheek before she left.

Watch the video below:

Fans react on social media

fairrosewholesale said:

"That's so cute."

stephanieaniobi said:

"Respectful Tiwa."

havilahdivas101 said:

"Before nko old age is not your mate."

ovie0147 said:

"It’s the culture if not that these children of these days don’t have respect anymore, it’s normal to knee, sleep or prostrate for your elders, it’s the culture."

thedaytimeshade said:

"See the ntorr like a small girl, she's too adorable."

Rapper Olamide completely prostrates while greeting KWAM1 at event

Read also

Country too hard: Moment King Sunny Ade slapped, kicked band member for trying to pick his money at event

In a similar story about celebrities showing their humble side, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video of rapper Olamide paying his respects to fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde that surfaced in the online community.

The young rap star prostrated as he greeted the fuji musician who was seated on the stage while waiting to perform.

Several social media users commended Olamide for his show of respect and humility for a senior colleague.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel