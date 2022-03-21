Singer Tiwa Savage has gotten social media users gushing after she was seen paying respects to her colleague’s mother at a concert

The Water and Garri crooner took to her knees the moment she sighted Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, at the concert

The two ladies exchanged hugs with each other and social media users had different things to say about the video

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has won the hearts of social media users after she was spotted in a video making the rounds.

The singer was among Nigerian stars who performed at the Coko Festival in Manchester and a clip captured the moment she paid her respects to a colleague’s mother.

Tiwa Savage kneels as she greets Burna Boy's mother. Photo: @thenamix/@tiwasavage

From indications, Tiwa had just finished her performance and on her way backstage she came across Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

Without thinking twice, the My Darling crooner took to her knees as she paid her respects to the older woman.

This was followed by Bose helping Tiwa back on her feet before they locked arms in a passionate embrace. Burna’s mum also gave Tiwa a quick peck on the cheek before she left.

Watch the video below:

Fans react on social media

fairrosewholesale said:

"That's so cute."

stephanieaniobi said:

"Respectful Tiwa."

havilahdivas101 said:

"Before nko old age is not your mate."

ovie0147 said:

"It’s the culture if not that these children of these days don’t have respect anymore, it’s normal to knee, sleep or prostrate for your elders, it’s the culture."

thedaytimeshade said:

"See the ntorr like a small girl, she's too adorable."

Rapper Olamide completely prostrates while greeting KWAM1 at event

In a similar story about celebrities showing their humble side, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video of rapper Olamide paying his respects to fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde that surfaced in the online community.

The young rap star prostrated as he greeted the fuji musician who was seated on the stage while waiting to perform.

Several social media users commended Olamide for his show of respect and humility for a senior colleague.

