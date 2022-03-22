Veteran entertainer Charly Boy has sparked sweet reactions on social media after sharing a video showing a cute moment between him and his daughter

The 71-year-old veteran was seen barbing his daughter’s hair as he recounted doing it as a punishment about a decade ago

The video sparked reactions from social media users with many pointing out the resemblance between father and daughter

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, recently shared an adorable father and daughter moment video on Instagram to the delight of his fans and followers.

The cute video captured the 71-year-old entertainer helping his lookalike daughter barb her hair.

71-year-old Charly Boy turns barber for daughter in cute video. Photo: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Charly Boy recounted how the exercise had been a punishment for the lady about a decade ago.

He, however, pointed out that the baldness she cried about years ago has now become her trademark.

In his words:

"The first time I cut her hair was over a decade ago, for being a naughty girl. It was to serve as punishment. Then, my baby cried her heart out as if I kill somebori Baldness was to become her trademark, 'Bald head Princess'."

See his post below:

Social media users react

kingston_eze said:

"Area fada and area daughter."

rennynikky said:

"She’s truly her father’s daughter… the resemblance ehnn!"

restyokeke said:

"Awesome.What a bond.Love it."

iamojiesele said:

bagg_boyyy100 f this video shows how much we could live freely and happy if only we can embrace our natural beauty and do what makes us comfortable."

bagg_boyyy100 said:

"Parents who listen to their children and let them be themselves and explore always have the greatest bond with their children. ❤️."

