Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, has shared an interesting take on women who had their bodies done

According to him, these women who have fake bums are in happier and better relationships than women with natural bodies

The club owner them went on to explain the reason behind his submission and Nigerians on social media had a lot to say about it

Popular Nigerian big boy, Pretty Mike, has taken to social media to make a case for women who underwent plastic surgeries to enhance their bodies.

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the socialite argued that women who have fake backsides are actually in better and happier relationships than those with natural bodies.

According to him, these women with surgically enhanced bodies get the best pick in men and know how to sustain relationships.

He wrote:

“They understand that men are interested by what they see first and they take full advantage of that, if not why are women getting more BBLs and breast augmentation instead of PhDs? You sef think am! It’s not rocket science.”

Not stopping there, Pretty Mike added that while it is good to love one’s body, there is still a small part that wished they were bigger and rounder. He then advised them to correct it if they could afford it instead of badmouthing others.

“Anyways all I’m saying is just have a open mind, the world is changing fast, don’t be left behind”, he wrote.

See his post below:

Mixed reactions trail Pretty Mike’s post

The socialite’s take on the issue of surgically enhanced bodies versus natural ones led to a debate on social media. While many people agreed with him, others did not. Read some comments below:

__Mercifiied:

“For real, no lies But thank God for blessing us with all the natural endowments .”

Golden_ada:

“Na true oo. E be like say I go use my PhD money go do Yansh ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Mamaariella:

“Na today nyash begin dey back? I’m yet to see a surgically enhanced body that’s nicer than mine…. Point to one, I’ll wait. Without filter ooo! The only thing I’ll be doing with my man when you pass by is laughing to ourselves because most of them are dis*figured but hey do you sis .”

Amy_wealth:

“The world or particularly some Nigerian ladies are drifting backwards because of misplaced priorities and if we are not careful we would no longer have women with great esteem, degrees/certificates who would lead the future generations ....the likes of Kamala, Ngozi Okonjo and many more remain unbeatable when it comes to Global recognition...bumbum and breast can't take you there and neither would it make a man fully surrender to you.”

Mr_stevethompson:

“My brother, the confidence it gives them is second to none o.”

Purplefeet_:

“Most of y’all will disagree with this post but low key saving up for bbl.”

Curvy_tiana:

“So many women with natural, sexy and lovely bodies and in a good relationship. So oga your spilling dust ‍♀️ say something reasonable for once Abeg .”

Khloe, Mercy Eke and other Big Brother stars with surgically enhanced bodies

Gone are the days when people who had undergone plastic surgeries were only seen in magazines and on TV because they were several miles away. These days, body enhancement surgeries have become the norm, especially among Nigerian celebrities.

It has become so rampant that even people with naturally curvy bodies get questioned about the doctors who helped them with their surgeries.

The Big Brother reality show has also seen some of its female housemates who had their bodies done. Some of them happened to do this before the show while others were only able to afford it after they became famous.

