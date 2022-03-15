Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is no doubt enjoying her rich wife status as she continues to flaunt it online

Just recently, the mother of one took to social media to share photos of herself lounging in her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko’s jet

Regina explained that she had finally answered the call and she was returning home as fans gushed over her

Top Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to give fans things to drool over as she enjoys her billionaire wife status.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to tease fans with photos of herself in a private jet.

In the photos and videos, Regina was sitting pretty as she lounged in the jet. The mother of one rocked a lovely two-piece outfit and noted that it was one of her designs.

The young actress also explained that home had called and she answered. She however did not disclose her previous location.

In her words:

“Home called severally and I answered ❤️❤️”.

See her snaps below:

Iyabo Ojo, other stars gush over Regina Daniels

Numerous fans and colleagues took to the young actress’ comment section to commend her. Read some of their comments below:

Kikagoodhair:

“Baddest.”

Mariachikebenjamin:

“.”

Iyaboojofespris:

“❤️❤️.”

O_y_e_b_a:

“Living her life to the fullest as a person .”

Amtr.acey:

“I’ll call you momma cause you get money pass me .”

Braitahmedia:

“What a lovely and beautiful human ❤️❤️❤️ may God bless you more and more.”

Somi_precious:

“Nwunye Ned, mama moon, u are beautiful dearrrrr ❤️.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng