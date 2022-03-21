Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus, has shared her two cents on politicians ahead of the 2023 election season

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star told fans that she will not reject any money or gifts from politicians and advised them to do same

According to her, the money belongs to them because it is national cake, then she also advised them to vote with their heads

Popular Nigerian actress, Mary Lazarus, has now taken to social media to advise her numerous fans on what to do with politicians.

The film star addressed the topic of politicians giving people money and admitted that she will gladly collect the money from their hands.

According to her, the money is her money especially if it is coming from politicians who have ruled before.

Actress Mary Lazarus tells fans to accept money from politicians, gives condition.

Source: Instagram

Lazarus however added that despite collecting money from politicians, she will still use her head to vote.

The film star then accompanied her post with a series of dramatic hashtags where she advised fans not to reject money or gifts from politicians because it is national cake and national budget.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react on social media

Mary Lazarus’ advice was met with a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some fans agreed with her take on the issue, others bashed her.

Read some comments below:

Obinwanne01:

“So Mary for your mind now you have made sense with this your yarn now ba? Smh .”

Ugtina__:

“She means she will collect their money and still vote for who she wants to vote for (the right person).”

Dare2gleam:

“You are looking for an excuse to be a glutton. Everyone, reject their peanuts and vote wisely pls.”

Oyims_89:

“U don loud our secret .”

____Debbylicious:

“You ain’t different from those that voted them whether u use your head or you your ankle.”

Fashiondoctor19:

“Na Una go betray us before... We are fully aware .”

Onyinyechistephen:

“Me I’ll collect o, No be me spoil Nigeria.”

Hmm.

