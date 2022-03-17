Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justin Dean, has continued to share emotional posts on social media

The American man who is going through separation from his wife noted that he will teach his children what equality is

According to him, a woman is called a hero for leaving a toxic relationship while a man is said not to be a real man for doing same

Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi’s estranged oyinbo husband, Justin, has now taken to social media to share another emotional post concerning his marriage.

The father of two, who is going through separation from Korra, has explained an important lesson he will teach his daughters.

Justin noted that when a man leaves a toxic relationship, he is not being a real man but when a woman does the same thing, she is praised and called a hero.

Justin Dean gets emotional as he goes through divorce. Photos: @justindean @korraobidi

The young man then added that he will make sure to teach his daughters what equality is by the meaning of the word because that is what a man does.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Korra Obidi’s husband Justin Dean gets vulnerable in another emotional post. Photo: @justindean

Internet users react

Justin’s recent post has drawn mixed reactions from people on social media. While some of them sympathised with him and advised him to go for therapy, others told him to stop sharing his marriage woes online.

Read some of their comments below:

Swift007_007:

“Hurting emotionally for this man.”

Seannicholas88:

“Wow…..someone just said he’s doing too much and others are talking down on him for expressing his pain…..this is y a lot of men die in silence yet the world will blame him to not speaking up…….may God grant us d grace to have partners dat will not allow us to bring our linens to social media‍♂️.”

Sholatayobabe:

“He is hurting…. He really doesn’t want to leave but he had to…I really can feel his painI pray for God's healing ❤️‍ for both partners.”

Chiomanatasha:

“Instagram will not solve your problem cause even the comments here will trigger your self, better focus on your therapy . Hopefully something good will come out of it .”

Joejoe.ugwoma:

“The real people knows Justin truly loves Korra and for a lady to be playing I don't care altitude, she has already made up her mind to be with someone somewhere shifting Justin at the back of her mind,”

Temi_peppy:

“If u want to divorce her, do it abeg. This everyday episodes is too much.”

Hmm.

Justin Dean says wives who refuse to apologise are red flags

Korra Obidi's husband, Justin Dean, has got people talking on social media yet again after he decided to share his version of red flags.

The father of two shared a post on his Instagram story channel where he tagged people who refuse to apologise as red flags that should not be associated with.

Justin's list included friends, wives, and business associates.

