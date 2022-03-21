Gone are the days when people who had undergone plastic surgeries were only seen in magazines and on TV because they were several miles away. These days, body enhancement surgeries have become the norm, especially among Nigerian celebrities.

It has become so rampant that even people with naturally curvy bodies get questioned about the doctors who helped them with their surgeries.

The Big Brother reality show has also seen some of its female housemates who had their bodies done. Some of them happened to do this before the show while others were only able to afford it after they became famous.

Nigerian Big Brother stars who had their bodies enhanced. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @kokobykhloe, @nina_ivy, @karenigho

Today, Legit.ng will take a look at some Nigerian Big Brother stars who had their bodies done, either a BBL, bo*ob job, liposuction and more. See below:

1. Khloe:

This BBNaija star has been hailed by many as having the best plastic surgeon after she had her body done and continued to flaunt it online. According to fans, her body enhancement looks realistic.

2. Jackie B:

This BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate no doubt has very beautiful curves. However, she admitted that she had fat removed from her waist, making it look cinched.

3. Mercy Eke:

This BBN Pepper Dem winner raised speculations on the show over her backside and if it was done or not. Another housemate, Jakye, later told others that Mercy confided in her about the doctor she used. The reality star also seems to have gotten work done on her face and chin too.

4. Nina:

This BBN star caused a lot of controversy after she was called out by a vendor who paid her to advertise her body enhancement products. Despite being paid and advertising for them, Nina was also showing fans the process of her BBL surgery that was done, thereby invalidating what the product was advertising.

5. Karen Igho:

This Big Brother Africa star did surgery at a time when it wasn’t so popular in Nigeria. The knowledge that she had her bo*obs fixed caused quite a lot of buzz at the time.

6. Nengi:

This pretty BBN star’s body has also raised a lot of talk about whether she had her body fixed or not. According to fans of the reality show, she was said to have admitted it to a housemate.

7. Maria:

This BBNaija star’s body has also led fans to conclude that she had work done on her backside, even though she hasn’t publicly admitted this.

8. Venita:

Venita, a mother of two, has a banging body and when asked if it was all real, she admitted in a social media post that her body is hybrid. Which means she has had work done on some parts.

9. Ka3na:

The self-acclaimed boss lady admitted while on the show that she had liposuction done and more.

10. Ahneeka:

This BBN star was known for her tall and slender frame while on the reality show. However, she has now also gone under the knife.

These Nigerian Big Brother ladies have their different definitions of beautiful and it seems to be working for them. Nice one.

