A Twitter user, @mista_mdee, who came hard at music stars Davido and Peruzzi has returned to apologise for his harsh words

The individual urged netizens to disregard his words while submitting that he was merely ‘catching cruise’ with his post

However, social media users have refused to accept his apology as many insisted that he must be dealt with by Davido or Peruzzi

A Nigerian man on Twitter identified as @mista_mdee has returned to take back harsh words he hurled at Nigerian singer, Davido and his colleague, Peruzzi, some days ago.

The individual had taken a massive swipe at Davido’s A Better Time album and suggested that Peruzzi fathered the singer’s son, Ifeanyi.

Twitter troll apologises to Davido. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Well, days after putting out the tweet, @mista_mdee has now taken to his Twitter page urging members of the online community to disregard his initial post.

He added that his words were completely false and he was merely catching cruise with the music stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

@mista_mdee equally apologised for whatever discomfort his harsh words may have caused Davido. In his words:

"Disregard the tweet I put out on Monday, it's false and mare cruise between me and 30bg. @Davido I'm sorry for what that tweet might have caused you #peace."

See tweet below:

Social media users react

proudly_ijaw_boy said:

"Some people don’t forgive easily you guys have to know that before joking with someone."

oscarcarzodo_ said:

"You Dey rant for Twitter that day oo david go fit wan peace but that peruzzi guy he won’t you go collet."

shes_spotless said:

"You collect Abi you no collect?"

perfy_official said:

"Cruise k!ll you there.. u must collect!!"

teescores_001 said:

"You must collect wotowoto."

oma_.xo said:

"If na me I for don slap you thirteen times for mouth first."

ysnmiracleboi said:

"People need to understand cruise before they start catching cruise."

Peruzzi reacts as troll comes for him and Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido lost his cool on social media after a troll, Mdee, attacked his son, Ifeanyi.

The troll fired shots at Ifeanyi on Twitter and claimed that he was fathered by Peruzzi and not Davido.

Just like Davido, Peruzzi was not pleased with the allegation and promised to deal with the troll if he is ever found.

Source: Legit.ng