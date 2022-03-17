Nigerian singer Davido is known for spending lavishly, and this time, he has done it for his loyal aide Santusgee

This comes as the DMW boss splashed $30k, which is the equivalent of N16.8 million, on a diamond necklace for his aide

This has gotten the attention of many of Davido's fans and followers, who have since taken to social media to hail him

Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is one of the popular celebrities known for showing love to his crew and his fans and followers.

Barely hours after Davido spoke about the country's situation and his plan to give 20 of his fans N20 million, the DMW singer in a video was seen helping his aide Santusgee put on a diamond necklace.

Davido buys diamond necklace for loyal aide Santusgee. Credit: @Santusgee

Source: Instagram

The report revealed the diamond necklace costs a whooping sum of $30 million, which is the equivalent of 16.8 million when converted to Naira at black market rate.

An excited Santusgee could be heard in the video shouting, "who dey breath?" as he couldn't contain his joy.

See the video below:

Fans react to Davido's good deed

jayne__sammymere:

"OBO some people’s fave cannot."

duchess_hemmarh1:

'It’s gon be me too someday❤️."

ayo___mii:

"Abeg any job vacancy for 30bg houseI can cook, I can clean."

fashion_magicblog:

"I haven't met him before, but we don't have to meet people to know who they are sometimes, Davido is a good person."

kwamezack_:

"Whilst that money can be used to help the poor on the streets."

official_giftferra:

"Only one baddest."

richarddagr8:

"$30K just for neck....the life really no balance."

emkhizz_official:

"OBO 30k$ just for necklace?? I wan make plenty money abeg."

001_maley:

"This one fit buy house & one or two investment o ."

Davido promises to give 20 fans N20 million

The popular Nigerian singer once again showcased his generosity on social media as he complained about things in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Davido lamented about the state of things in Nigeria and said that things are hard.

Not stopping there, the DMW boss also tried to alleviate the suffering of people by making a vow to give out some money. He made a promise to give out N20 million naira to 20 business owners.

