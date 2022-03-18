Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW is back to tensioning his fans on social media as he bragged about his achievements

The singer's aide landed in Dubai ahead of Davido's show in the country and gushed about what he has been able to achieve by having the right connection

He also advised his followers to get the right connection as he boasted about his O2 Arena performance

Davido's controversial aide, Isreal DMW, stirred yet another talking point after a video of him enjoying life in Dubai emerged online.

In the video, Isreal bragged about following the people with the right connections and not the blind ones who are out to end one's career.

Isreal DMW arrives in Dubai with Davido. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The aide expressed his happiness to be in Dubai ahead of the singer's show in the United Arab Emirates and also gushed about being an O2 Arena performing artist:

"Na Dubai I dey so follow who know road make you dey see road if you follow whp blind your own don finish. O2 performing artist, I run am abi I no run am?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Isreal's Dubai video

A number of social media users have reacted to Isreal's Dubai video.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Faithempire50:

"@davido Biko allow me to follow you!! I never see person who know road."

Bella12david:

"I love him."

Mystic__curves:

"It’s good to follow who know road true true, see Isreal balling na, me wey no know person dey naija since inside heat. Make una carry me trabaye na."

Vogueby_ad"

"I swear he run am, O2 performing artiste of our time. How many of your superstars don perform for 02? I Dey wait answers Biko."

Streetbarh:

"This man steadily peppering people on social media. You self come let me show you the road so you go fit dey ball like @isrealdmw."

