Popular Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW is not resting on his latest achievement and he is bragging about it online

The singer's dependable aide updated his profile on Instagram after opening his boss' hugely successful show at the London O2 Arena

Isreal can not be referred to as London O2 performing artiste, Nigerians have reacted differently to his new profile update

Controversial Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW also known as Juju is tensioning his fans on social media and they are loving his new vibe

It will be recalled that Isreal opened Davido's hugely successful London O2 Arena concert earlier in March and he is gushing about it big time.

Isreal DMW gushes about O2 Arena performance. Credit: @isrealdmw

Juju took to his verified Instagram page to update his bio with the achievement as he added London O2 performing artist to it.

Social media users have reacted massively to Isreal's new profile, most of them hailed him and declared that it wasn't an easy feat to achieve.

Check out the new profile update below:

Nigerians congratulate Isreal, showers him with kind words

Social media users have commended Isreal DMW for updating his bio, most of them felt it wasn't an easy thing to achieve.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Blue.kqueen:

"If e easy do am."

Onyis_cuisine49:

"No be small CV."

Massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

"Worth bragging about oo. Congratulations."

Paschalpepper:

"He perform Abi he no perform?"

Iteegoigbo:

"E no easy abeg. Even if na bell he ring for O2, na performing artist he be."

Emerie__chris:

"Lol celebrate every win ooo …Congratulations Sir."

Fashiondoctor19:

"Give this man an award for cruise."

Thatman_the_great:

"E don break record … if e easy you sef go O2 go perform."

