Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has once again sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community

Isreal took to social media with a video showing the moment he laid eyes on a jewellery box containing some of Davido’s expensive purchases

Social media users found the video hilarious and had different things to say about the way Isreal hyped his boss

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has a way of entertaining social media users and he just did it again with a fresh video post.

Shortly after Davido shared a picture of his jewellery box and called out for an expert cleaner in Dubai where they are currently spending time, Isreal posted his version.

Isreal DMW brags about Davido's jewellery. Photo: @davido/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

An overhyped Isreal rained accolades on Davido as he stared in admiration at several pieces of jewellery worth hundreds of millions.

Isreal equally told naysayers off while making it clear that his boss only spends on real diamond pieces and not the fake ones people parade on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react to Isreal’s video

favour_ojor said:

"I love this man , he understands what loyalty means and it's paying him."

i_amchioma said:

"I seriously like the way he hypes his oga ."

kramie_thestallion said:

"You just have to love Israel and his Oga.."

thegirltessy said:

"Israel don collect work today E no even bold touch them Make e for no enter igbese."

youngrufustv said:

"Why he Dey fear to touch am ."

jayne__sammymere said:

"OBO can never use fake diamonds unlike their faves I no call anybody name ooo,you come for me,Benin witches will come for you this night."

Isreal DMW arrives in Dubai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW tensioned his fans on social media as he bragged about his achievements.

The singer's aide landed in Dubai ahead of Davido's show in the country and gushed about what he has been able to achieve by having the right connection.

Isreal also advised his followers to get the right connection as he boasted about his O2 Arena performance.

Source: Legit.ng