Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to the street to bless the lives of the less privileged in the country

In a video that the actress shared, she was seen giving out packs of food and soft drink to people in need, who happily accepted it from her

Following the video, her fans and followers have taken to the comment section to hail her for selfless deeds

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe is making the headline after taking to the street to show support for the less privileged.

The actress could be seen in a video in which she shared her social media timeline distributing packs of food and drinks to people who early accepted it from her.

Mercy Aigbe she feeds the less privileged. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via her Instagram account, the actress wrote:

"Wishing you a blessed Jumma. May the blessings of Allah fill your lives with happiness and open all the doors of success ..."

See the post below:

Nigerians hail Mercy Aigbe for her selfless deeds

Fans and followers of the Nollywood actress have since taken to her comment section to applaud her for her good deeds.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gleeoflife:

"You are doing well sis ❤️."

mrsolayiwola1:

"Jumma Mubarak Beautiful Haija ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

warithan4:

"Good bless u more."

funmi_jackson:

"First time I see her do this."

oreb_ankara_place:

"You are amazing ❤️."

granderwanti017

"Now I see why I chose you as my favorite."

taiwo.gbemi:

"Good bless u richly mam."

omowunmee_:

"May Almighty blessed u more and more."

hawanatabiola:

"Mansha Allah, thank you very much mercy. God bless you more. Aameen."

temmybliz4:

"❤️masha allah! May almighty allah continue to enlarge u in all good things of life."

diggspeace:

"Amen . God bless your heart my sister . I wish I can help too ."

everything_interior_designs:

"God will never fail you, More blessings ma ."

supreme_rilskill:

"Owo d owner ."

