A fan of popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has stirred massive reactions online after she engaged in one of the movie star's posts online

The actress sent innocent birthday wishes to former Lagos NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, and the fan took it out of proportion

The inquisitive fan asked if the actress won't take Oluomo from his beloved wife and she got a stern reply for the rude question

It was not a joyful exchange between Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, and one of her followers on Instagram.

The actress sent former Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo a heartfelt birthday message and the fan took it out of proportion.

Mercy innocently posted:

"Happy birthday king @kinmcoluomo you are such a kind soul, ever supportive, ever kind, may you always win and may you continue to be great in all aread of you life."

The fan took to her comment section to ask a controversial question about not becoming the owner of the former NURTW boss:

"Hope tomorrow you won't claim to be the owner, and ignore his wife sha. Just asking for a friend."

The question didn't go down well with Iyabo and she gave a no joy reply:

"You are simply mad spiritual."

Check out the exchange below:

Nigerians react to the hilarious exchange

Social media users have reacted differently to the funny exchange between the actress and her fan.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

_Ade_damola._:

"What has spirituality got to do with that valid question the reply no enter jor."

Olu_herodotus:

"Everybody na MARIA na who dem catch be MERCY eyeBAE."

Tulad_jays:

"Na Mercy cause all this see finish for una."

Bira_foods:

"Some people with their audacity."

Temitopesoftwork:

"Yoruba actresses can collect anyone if Buhari crayfish waka then go collect him."

Glow_ria19:

"Very necessary because them Yoruba actress be wilding."

