Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, has continued to speak on issues concerning his ex-wife

Just recently, the businessman took to social media to address claims about his new wife, Busayo, being Mercy’s former PA

Gentry shut down the claims and advised the media house who spread the news to retract their statement or face legal action

Nigerian businessman, Lanre Gentry, has now taken to social media to threaten to take legal after claims were made about his new wife, Busayo, and her relationship with his ex-wife, Mercy Aigbe.

Gentry, who has continued to be vocal about issues concerning his marriage with Mercy has now reacted to claims that his present wife used to be Mercy Aigbe’s personal assistant.

Lanre Gentry says his new wife Busayo was never Mercy Aigbe's PA. Photos: @asiwajulanregentry, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, he totally shut down the claims and vowed to take legal action against the media house that spread the news.

According to him, his wife Busayo has never worked with anybody in the entertainment industry.

In his words:

“@kemiashefonlovehaven My wife can never be PA to your customer so am not totally surprised... that as it may, kindly confirm and do your confirmation about my beautiful wife because as far as I know my wife she hasnt worked for anyone in the entertainment industry not to talk of being Mercy Aigbe P A...if you can't authenticate dis information, I would advise you to retract dis your information and do a public apology to my dearest wife and myself... if not legal action would be taken against you. Thanks.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react

Lanre Gentry’s disclaimer went viral on social media and raised lots of reactions. Read some comments below:

Cynthiawhiteofficial:

“Wahala for who no get dearest wife.”

Amoke8185:

“Dis man too Dey talk abeg.”

Molly_nma_blessed:

“Now people be coming for his wife ? Make una no involve this beautiful woman for una drama abeg.”

Soup.rtw:

“This man will never let anything slide he must reply.”

Somebodys1stson:

“Unnecessary! You don't know what to respond to and what to ignore. Your wife is beautiful rest dear sir.”

Hmm.

