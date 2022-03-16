Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, was recently accused of still being in love with the actress on social media

A lady made this known to Gentry’s new wife, Busayo, while noting that he was still bothered about Mercy’s new marriage

Busayo responded to the lady by making it known that her husband and Mercy’s past marriage is none of her concern because she focuses on profitable things

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, has once again been accused of still being in love with his former wife.

Just recently, a lady took to Lanre’s new wife, Busayo’s page, to make this known.

Busayo Gentry reacts to claims that her husband, Lanre, is still in love with Mercy Aigbe. @busayo_gentry, @realmercyaigbe

According to one @talk2jluv on Instagram, Busayo’s husband is still in love with Mercy which is why he is in pain. The lady also noted that if that wasn’t the case, having a new wife should have been enough reason for him to stop talking about Mercy.

Busayo Gentry responds

Not long after Lanre Gentry’s new wife was faced with the troll’s comment, she made sure to share her two cents.

Busayo noted that whatever happened between her husband and Mercy during their marriage and after it is none of her business because it was a family before hers and it doesn’t exist to her.

Not stopping there, the new mother added that she channels her energy to more profitable things and she is still too obsessed with her newborn child for her to be focusing on other people’s lives irrespective of who they are.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

Social media users aired their thoughts about Busayo's response and many of them seemed impressed with it.

Read some of their comments below:

Lanre Gentry gushes over new wife and their child

Lanre Gentry has indicated that he is doing well in his new marriage and his followers are loving the energy.

Lanre who recently welcomed a baby girl with his new partner Busayo shared a cute video of mother and daughter on his Instagram page and thanked God for his lovely family.

In the video, Busayo was all smiles as she revealed the face of her beautiful daughter who appeared so cute.

