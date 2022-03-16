Mercy Aigbe's former husband, Lanre Gentry is getting his followers blushing on Instagram after showering encomiums on his lovely family

The proud new father shared a lovely video of his new wife, Busayo Gentry together with her baby girl, Maya who look beautiful in the short clip

Lanre also stressed the importance of having a good partner and announced the little Maya's Instagram page

The former husband of a popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry has indicated that he is doing well in his new marriage and his followers are loving the energy.

Lanre who recently welcomed a baby girl with his new partner Busayo shared a cute video of mother and daughter on his Instagram page and thanked God for his lovely family.

Lanre Gentry shares lovely family video, gushes over his partner. Credit: @asiwajulanregentry

Source: Instagram

In the video, Busayo was all smiles as she revealed the face of her beautiful daughter who appeared so cute.

The proud father also stressed the importance of having the right partner as he announced the Instagram page of their little princess, Maya:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Its good to have the right partner, I will always be grateful to my God @busayo_gentry and my baby’s page @maya_gentry."

Watch the video below:

Fans commend the lovely family

A number of Lanre's followers have reacted to the beautiful family video he shared on Instagram and showered them with amazing words.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bukfran:

"God bless and keep your home. May he give you wisdom to stay true to love and understanding."

Officialkunleadegbite:

"God bless ur home sir."

Iamsolidboss:

"Bless up baba."

Lanre Gentry welcomes baby girl with new lover

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe's former husband, Lanre Gentry, and his new wife, Oluwabusayo welcomed their first child together.

The businessman shared the good news on his Instagram page with a beautiful photo of the new mother as he announced the arrival of their baby girl.

Lanre also thanked God and he referred to the baby as the gift of marriage, Nigerians trooped to his page to shower the new parents with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng