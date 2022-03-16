Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun’s wife, Mabel, has continued to gush over their newborn baby on social media

The new mother recently went online to show off her baby’s customised golden bracelet in an adorable video

Mabel’s numerous fans and celebrity colleagues took to her comment section to gush over her baby’s expensive jewellery as they dropped funny comments

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, AY and Mabel Makun, are no doubt enjoying being parents to a newborn baby.

The couple also appears to be easing their child into the fancy lifestyle of celebrities, considering the luxury gift they gave their newborn.

On Mabel’s official Instagram page, the new mother shared a video of her child’s wrist that was adorned with a gold chain.

Comedian AY's wife shows off newborn child's customised gold bracelet. Photos: @realmabelmakun

The chain was also customised to reflect their child’s name, Ayomide, which means ‘my joy has come’.

See the cute video below:

Internet users react

A number of online users and other celebrities had a lot of interesting comments about Mabel's child wearing a gold bracelet.

Read some of their comments below:

Realwarripikin:

"Ayomide wear cutomise gold b4 me choi!"

Wathonianyansi:

"Ayomide ."

Zil_witgifted_hands:

"My kids will enjoy what I didn’t experience as a kid on God."

Bassey8183:

"Stop bending her hand. She’s complaining already."

Ummizeewada:

"The arrival of this cute princess shall continue to be the reason of endless blessings in your family. Ameen . Ayomide you are welcome. Regards to my senior princess M."

Char.ity8965:

"Pls dont break her hand cos of show off."

Orelouis:

"Ayomide may the LORD bless you and keep you, may He make his face to shine upon you and be gracious unto you in Jesus name."

_Maryamtajud_:

"Omo I wish ii am ayomide see levels."

AY and wife welcome 2nd child after 13 years

In an earlier report, the ace comedian revealed that he had been praying and hoping to become a father again for 13 years.

AY expressed his satisfaction when his wife, Mabel gave birth to a baby girl in the US and shared a lovely video to make the announcement, hinting that the mother and child are doing well.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the comedian went flowers, balloons, and teddy bear shopping for the new mom and baby as he praised God for the latest addition to his family.

