Nigerian companies, businesses were left to look for alternatives energy as Nigeria's power grid suffers a major collapse

This will be the country's second total blackout in 2022, and it comes at a time when diesel is selling for N720 and petrol is scarce

The failure has compelled distribution to resort to social media, begging for customers' understanding

Electricity consumers across the country were thrown into darkness on Monday, 14 March 2022 as the nation's power grid experienced a total collapse by 10am.

Although its power was later restored at around 1 pm, Monday's collapse is the second biggest in 2022, the first is in January.

The power grid is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

DisCos plead for understanding

Taking to its social media to announce the collapse Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, one of the nation’s distribution companies, disclosed that the grid collapsed at 10:40 am on Monday.

The statement reads:

“Dear esteemed customer, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution.”

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience as we will keep you updated on the situation, Thank you for your understanding."

Another Disco, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc, announced to its customers that “there is power outage in all our franchise states due to system collapse nationwide.

A statement from its head of communication Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC stated:

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March, 2022 at 10:40 am.

“This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States are affected by this development.”

“We are on standby and awaiting signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

The Impact

The situation is exposing companies, businesses, and individual users to economic difficulties, as many Nigerians question why the system continues to fail despite huge million dollars investments.

Diesel price is currently at N720 according to multiple reports with Manufacturering association Nigeria calling for help.

TheCable reports that Bakers under the aegis of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria are mulling a total shutdown of operations, following steady and fast increases in the price of diesel in the past few days.

Nigeria plans to construct its first nuclear power plant

Meanwhile, the Federal government of Nigeria has announced plans to build a nuclear power plant to address the country's electrical challenges.

The World Bank recently ranked Nigeria as having one of the worst power supply in the world, and the Federal Government will be hoping that the new plant can change that narrative.

Deals have already been linked with Russia and Pakistan to train Nigerians on how to effectively run the proposed power plant

